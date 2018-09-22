USC quarterback JT Daniels is making the connection with his receivers

Fewer reps and less time to learn his receivers’ tendencies meant Daniels had to work harder to establish a solid connection with them and that they had to take longer than necessary to get a feel for him. The connection is still spotty at times but it was there on Friday much more often than not, especially in the pass to Pittman that should have been a touchdown but was ruled out of bounds late in the second quarter, and in the 50-yard pass to Pittman that, with the extra point, cut Washington State’s lead to 30-24 with 9:03 left in the third quarter.