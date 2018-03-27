Frogtown: A wonderfully weird creative hub blossoms along the L.A. River

The artist and designer Kelly Lamb is also one of Kruegermann's tenants, and she says the changing feel of the neighborhood made it desirable for her, as a female entrepreneur, to move there—not to mention its convenience to so many other neighborhoods, from Los Feliz to Atwater Village to Downtown. "To have this creative hub—which seems to be what Frogtown is becoming—is so exciting," says Lamb. "I feel really lucky to be part of it." Two years ago Lamb converted a former plumbing company inhabited by round-the-clock guard dogs into a showroom, offices and a work studio with two kilns. In this short period, she says, "rents have doubled." Here, she and a small team develop new pieces like the fused-glass light fixtures and totemic ceramic sculptures she has been experimenting with lately, and make the glazed geodesic planters that are her calling card. When she fabricates off-site, she tries to keep it local. "When I do lighting, my electrician is down the block," she says. After work, you might find her stopping by Zebulon or Salazar, where she's partial to the margaritas on tap.