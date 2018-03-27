Architect Frederick Fisher: Building a lasting legacy in the L.A. art world

In person Fisher is as quiet and thoughtful as his architecture, describing himself as "a pragmatic Midwesterner, the son of a hospital architect with a stack of books on Frank Lloyd Wright." His mother shared her love of art, taking him to drawing classes and the Cleveland Art Institute. After studying art at Oberlin, he drove to L.A. and secured his Master of Architecture degree at UCLA in 1978. Inspired by a Frank Gehry lecture on the Ron Davis studio in Malibu, he applied for a job and was told they had no work. "The next day, Gehry called back to say his marketing person had quit and he needed someone right away to fill in," Fisher recalls. "It was a great way to learn, and I graduated to model-making and design. He had a habit of giving young people responsibility, having them work from a little sketch."