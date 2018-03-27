Inside shoemaker George Esquivel's Orange County fashion lab

"What I didn't realize early on was that leather is painted to look perfect," says Esquivel of his childhood obsession with white sneakers. "I used to drive my shoemakers away because I would say, 'It's not good enough.' I didn't realize what perfection was until one guy said, 'Look, a beautiful shoe is not meant to be perfect. We are not perfect, so why would you expect that of a shoe?' There is perfection in the flaws and in the way that we distress and burnish a shoe; each shoe and shoelace is different and unique just like we are. Every shoe-box handle and shoe bag is a different color because I want them to be special. You go to other cities and everybody looks the same, but people come to Southern California to be individuals. And that's what my brand is about."