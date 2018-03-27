The rise and fall and rise of Patrick Painter

In fact, Kenny Scharf, who did three shows with Painter, asked many of these same questions. But when Scharf was having a hard time getting his work back from Tony Shafrazi after 20 years with the New York dealer, it was Painter who used his powers of persuasion to extricate a vault of paintings. "He was a big bully when I needed a bully," says Scharf, who hasn't spoken with Painter for years. "I used to like a lot of things about him, and I really liked the artists he was showing. He had his crazy side that would freak people out, but I always thought it was funny. Maybe it shouldn't have been funny because it had to do with addiction and stuff like that, but it wasn't politically correct, and that's what was fun about him. He would fall asleep with a whole plate of fried chicken on his chest in his booth at Art Basel. It was hysterical, that attitude, but in the end his style and what attracted me endedup backfiring and not working for me."