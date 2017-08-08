Nick Jonas to perform shipboard concerts in the Bahamas on Carnival cruises

Former teen idol Nick Jonas will make waves in the Bahamas this fall when he performs aboard two ships as part of Carnival Cruise Line's LIVE Concert Series, which has featured a string of top pop artists in the past three years.

Jonas, a multiplatinum and Grammy-nominated recording artist and songwriter, will perform aboard Carnival Liberty on Nov. 17 and Carnival Victory on Nov. 18 while the ships are docked in Nassau, capital of the Bahamas.

The Liberty sailing is three days round-trip from Cape Canaveral, Fla., to Nassau, with prices starting at $309 per person, double occupancy. The Victory sailing is also three days round-trip from Miami to Nassau, with prices starting at $269 per person, double occupancy.

The performances will be held in the ships' main show lounges, with tickets priced at $75 for general admission and $250 for VIP tickets, which include up-front seating and a photo op with Jonas.

Jonas began his career as a member of the boy band the Jonas Brothers and has appeared on such television shows as “Smash.”

He released his self-titled debut album in 2014, with the hits “Jealous” and “Chains.” His second album, “Last Year Was Complicated,” was released in 2016 and featured the platinum hit “Close” with Tove Lo.

He will appear in the film “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” which is set to be released in December.

Among the artists who have participated in Carnival's LIVE series are LeAnn Rimes, Lionel Richie, REO Speedwagon, Chicago, Tim McGraw, Carrie Underwood and Lady Antebellum.

Carnival also has announced that comedian Chris Tucker, best known for his role in the “Rush Hour” films, will appear as part of the series on Sept. 17.

Tucker will appear on the Carnival Breeze stage in Nassau as part of a seven-day, round-trip voyage from Galveston, Texas, to Key West, Fla., Freeport, Bahamas and Nassau.

Tickets for the Tucker show are $30 general admission and $100 for VIP seats.

Info: Carnival Cruise Line, (800) 764-7419, or contact a travel agent

