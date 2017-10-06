Royal Caribbean to begin sailings from Puerto Rico for the first time since Hurricane Maria

The Adventure of the Seas cruise ship is set to bring relief supplies to Puerto Rico on Friday morning, and then begin regular sailings Saturday from the island hit hard two weeks ago by powerful Hurricane Maria.

“[San] Juan has told us that the port is open with no restrictions,” Cynthia Martinez, director of corporate communications for Royal Caribbean International, wrote in an email Thursday.

Since the storm hit Sept. 20, about 90% of the island remains without power as of Thursday, though many grocery stores and gas stations have reopened, according to StatusPR.

Upcoming weeklong Royal Caribbean cruises sailing from Puerto Rico are scheduled to depart Saturday, Oct. 14, 21 and 28. (Itineraries can change depending on conditions, weather, etc.)

Earlier this week, Adventure of the Seas arrived at Port Everglades, Fla., with “3,400 evacuees, 102 dogs, 20 cats, 3 birds, 1 hamster and 1 guinea pig,” the cruise line’s Facebook page said. The company pledged to continue relief efforts for Caribbean islands most ravaged by Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

“We wish all evacuees safe travels to their destinations, and swift recovery of their homes,” the post said. “The Caribbean is our home, and we stand behind those islands affected.”

Thirty-four people died in Puerto Rico during and after the hurricane hit. President Trump visited the island Tuesday to meet with officials and review relief efforts.

travel@latimes.com

Twitter: @latimestravel

ALSO

After September hurricanes, Florida’s Keys and other islands ready to welcome tourists

Nothing but wow moments on this tour of Utah's five national parks

New Big Sur bridge on Highway 1 to open soon, but iconic roadway remains shut farther south