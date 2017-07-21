Jazz man Arturo Sandoval to play aboard Caribbean-South American cruise

Why get off the ship when there’s great jazz music on board? Grammy Award-winning musician and composer Arturo Sandoval and guitarist and singer John Pizzarelli will each headline Seabourn cruises that sail in November.

The two will perform live to intimate crowds on the luxury line known for its all-suite ships, which feature no more than 300 staterooms.

Sandoval, who plays trumpet and piano, will appear on a 24-day journey from Miami to Buenos Aires. The cruise stops in many Caribbean ports, including the British Virgin Isles, Saint Barthelemy and Barbados before heading to ports in Brazil and Uruguay. It sails Nov. 5. Prices start at $5,499, based on double occupancy. It excludes $604 in port fees and taxes.

Leszek Szymanski / EPA American guitarist John Pizzarelli, shown here performing in Poland earlier in July, will appear on Seabourn's Panama Canal cruise in November. American guitarist John Pizzarelli, shown here performing in Poland earlier in July, will appear on Seabourn's Panama Canal cruise in November. (Leszek Szymanski / EPA)

Pizzarelli, known for performing tunes from the Great American Songbook, will appear on an 18-day journey that starts in Los Angeles and travels through the Panama Canal and ends in Miami. Stops include Huatulco and Puerto Chiapas in Mexico as well as ports in Guatemala and Costa Rica before crossing west to east in through the canal. Prices start at $5,499, based on double occupancy. It excludes $900 in port fees and taxes.

Info: Seabourn, (866) 755-5619, or contact a travel agent

