New rooms at Temecula resort-casino to open with stay-and-play deals

Pechanga Resort & Casino plans to open a new 568-room tower at the end of December.
It’s part of a $285-million expansion at the Temecula site that also will add two restaurants, a two-level spa and a 4.5-acre pool complex.
If you want to sample the new rooms, here are two stay-and-play offers you can book starting Aug. 28.
The deals: You have to be a member of the resort’s free Pechanga Club (join at pechanga.com/join/apply) to take advantage of these offers.
The On Another Level offer starts at $199 for one of the new hotel rooms, a $100 spa credit, $40 in casino rewards credit and a $20 breakfast credit. Use the code GO1 to reserve.
The Gamers Package starts at $149 and includes a room and $40 in casino rewards credit. Use the code GO2.
When: Both are good Mondays through Thursdays from Dec. 26 through Feb. 28, based on availability. Blackout dates apply.
Details: New rooms come equipped with Keurig coffee makers, robes and slippers, USB charging stations and a mini bar big enough for you to store your own food.
The pool complex, which won’t open until next April, includes a lagoon area and waterslides.
Info: Pechanga Resort & Casino, (877) 711-2946
