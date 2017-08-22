New rooms at Temecula resort-casino to open with stay-and-play deals

Pechanga Resort & Casino plans to open a new 568-room tower at the end of December.

It’s part of a $285-million expansion at the Temecula site that also will add two restaurants, a two-level spa and a 4.5-acre pool complex.

Pechanga Resort & Casino A rendering of the new pool complex at Pechanga Resort & Casino. A rendering of the new pool complex at Pechanga Resort & Casino. (Pechanga Resort & Casino)

If you want to sample the new rooms, here are two stay-and-play offers you can book starting Aug. 28.

The deals: You have to be a member of the resort’s free Pechanga Club (join at pechanga.com/join/apply) to take advantage of these offers.

The On Another Level offer starts at $199 for one of the new hotel rooms, a $100 spa credit, $40 in casino rewards credit and a $20 breakfast credit. Use the code GO1 to reserve.

The Gamers Package starts at $149 and includes a room and $40 in casino rewards credit. Use the code GO2.

Pechanga Resort & Casino A rendering of the entry to the new two-story spa at the Temecula resort. A rendering of the entry to the new two-story spa at the Temecula resort. (Pechanga Resort & Casino)

When: Both are good Mondays through Thursdays from Dec. 26 through Feb. 28, based on availability. Blackout dates apply.

Details: New rooms come equipped with Keurig coffee makers, robes and slippers, USB charging stations and a mini bar big enough for you to store your own food.

Pechanga Resort & Casino A rendering of new rooms that will open in December. A rendering of new rooms that will open in December. (Pechanga Resort & Casino)

The pool complex, which won’t open until next April, includes a lagoon area and waterslides.

Info: Pechanga Resort & Casino, (877) 711-2946

CAPTION Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. CAPTION Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. CAPTION There is no place as intense and wondrous and few people as compelling as those who make the California desert their home. There is no place as intense and wondrous and few people as compelling as those who make the California desert their home. CAPTION A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney CAPTION The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color CAPTION The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse

travel@latimes.com

Twitter: @latimestravel

ALSO

Try beach camping on a weekend escape to Carlsbad, Calif.

It’s been a decade since Knott’s built a major coaster. Will HangTime be worth the wait?

Donate to charity and receive a hotel room discount when you book with Kind Traveler

International cruise lines are putting Acapulco in their itineraries again