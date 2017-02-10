This is what airline tray tables would look like if artists designed them

Delta Air Lines took one of its 767 airplanes and did something brilliant: turned the tray tables into works of art.

Twelve artists from around the world depicted their cities in creative ways on the hard plastic surfaces.

As an update on posters of travel’s golden age, the works are meant to convey the exuberance and fun of visiting the city-subjects, all of which are destinations that Delta serves.

Here’s how the process worked: Each artist received a tray table to design. The decorated items were sent back to Delta where scans were made and laminated onto the tray tables, Delta spokeswoman Catherine Sirna writes in an email.

Artworks include depictions of Amsterdam, Atlanta, London, Los Angeles, Mexico City, New York City, Paris; São Paulo, Brazil; Seattle; Seoul, Shanghai and Tokyo.

This in-air art gallery, as Delta calls it, was created with Coca-Cola, and one tray reflects that partnership. Delta designer Adam Pinsley used jet paint to swirl the colors in the two companies’ logos, creating an abstract work meant to convey Atlanta, a news release says.

So where can you see them? The plane with the fancy trays generally flies between Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn., and Orlando, Fla.

If you want to view the original works of art, they soon will be on display through the end of March at Delta’s Concourse A (between gates A15 and A11) at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta.

Will Bryant created the "rivers, mountains and rain-misted evergreens" that surround Seattle, a news release says Delta Air Lines Will Bryant created the "rivers, mountains and rain-misted evergreens" that surround Seattle, a news release says Will Bryant created the "rivers, mountains and rain-misted evergreens" that surround Seattle, a news release says (Delta Air Lines)

Tulips, cyclists and waffles dominate this portrait of Amsterdam by Sac Magique. Delta Air Lines Tulips, cyclists and waffles dominate this portrait of Amsterdam by Sac Magique. Tulips, cyclists and waffles dominate this portrait of Amsterdam by Sac Magique. (Delta Air Lines)

It rains in London, right? Noma Bar is the artist who created this tray table that shows a sunny day with an umbrella not far away. Delta Air Lines It rains in London, right? Noma Bar is the artist who created this tray table that shows a sunny day with an umbrella not far away. It rains in London, right? Noma Bar is the artist who created this tray table that shows a sunny day with an umbrella not far away. (Delta Air Lines)

Paola Gracey created this swirl of colors to connote Tokyo. Delta Air Lines Paola Gracey created this swirl of colors to connote Tokyo. Paola Gracey created this swirl of colors to connote Tokyo. (Delta Air Lines)

Yulia Brodskaya's portrait of Seoul is crafted from paper, not painted. Delta Air Lines Yulia Brodskaya's portrait of Seoul is crafted from paper, not painted. Yulia Brodskaya's portrait of Seoul is crafted from paper, not painted. (Delta Air Lines)

Alex Yanes looks at São Paolo, Brazil, through the eyes of a boy. Delta Air Lines Alex Yanes looks at São Paolo, Brazil, through the eyes of a boy. Alex Yanes looks at São Paolo, Brazil, through the eyes of a boy. (Delta Air Lines)

Ping Zhu portrays a street market in Shanghai. Delta Air Lines Ping Zhu portrays a street market in Shanghai. Ping Zhu portrays a street market in Shanghai. (Delta Air Lines)

Pedro Campiche takes on New York City's skyline. Delta Air Lines Pedro Campiche takes on New York City's skyline. Pedro Campiche takes on New York City's skyline. (Delta Air Lines)

Skip Hursch uses vivid colors and motifs in his portrayal of Mexico City. Delta Air Lines Skip Hursch uses vivid colors and motifs in his portrayal of Mexico City. Skip Hursch uses vivid colors and motifs in his portrayal of Mexico City. (Delta Air Lines)

James Eads circled in on the night sky of Paris. Delta Air Lines James Eads circled in on the night sky of Paris. James Eads circled in on the night sky of Paris. (Delta Air Lines)

Adam Pinsley, a designer who works for Delta, portrayed Atlanta by swirling jet paint of logo colors used by sponsors Delta and Coca-Cola. Delta Air Lines Adam Pinsley, a designer who works for Delta, portrayed Atlanta by swirling jet paint of logo colors used by sponsors Delta and Coca-Cola. Adam Pinsley, a designer who works for Delta, portrayed Atlanta by swirling jet paint of logo colors used by sponsors Delta and Coca-Cola. (Delta Air Lines)

