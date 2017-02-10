This is what airline tray tables would look like if artists designed them

Delta Air Lines took one of its 767 airplanes and did something brilliant: turned the tray tables into works of art.
Twelve artists from around the world depicted their cities in creative ways on the hard plastic surfaces.
As an update on posters of travel’s golden age, the works are meant to convey the exuberance and fun of visiting the city-subjects, all of which are destinations that Delta serves.
Here’s how the process worked: Each artist received a tray table to design. The decorated items were sent back to Delta where scans were made and laminated onto the tray tables, Delta spokeswoman Catherine Sirna writes in an email.
Artworks include depictions of Amsterdam, Atlanta, London, Los Angeles, Mexico City, New York City, Paris; São Paulo, Brazil; Seattle; Seoul, Shanghai and Tokyo.
This in-air art gallery, as Delta calls it, was created with Coca-Cola, and one tray reflects that partnership. Delta designer Adam Pinsley used jet paint to swirl the colors in the two companies’ logos, creating an abstract work meant to convey Atlanta, a news release says.
So where can you see them? The plane with the fancy trays generally flies between Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn., and Orlando, Fla.
If you want to view the original works of art, they soon will be on display through the end of March at Delta’s Concourse A (between gates A15 and A11) at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta.
