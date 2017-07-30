Hiking Mt. Whitney, beach cleanup in San Pedro and camp cooking

MT. WHITNEY

Workshop

REI experts will discuss how to apply for a hiking permit, plan a route, and choose proper equipment and food.

When, where: 7 p.m. Tuesday at the REI store in Rancho Cucamonga, 12218 E. Foothill Blvd.

Admission, info: Free. (909) 646-8360

SAN PEDRO

Beach cleanup

Volunteers learn about coastal habitat, marine debris and the benefits of protecting this ecosystem while sizing and sorting plastic pollution.

When, where: 8-10 a.m. Saturday at the Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, 3720 Stephen M. White Drive, San Pedro.

Admission, info: Free. (310) 548-7562

CAMPING

Demonstration

Gail Kearns, Lindsey Moran and Denise Woolery will demo culinary adventures from their book "The Gourmet Girls Go Camping Cookbook" featuring 140 camper-friendly recipes.

When, where: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the Adventure 16 store, 11161 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles

Admission, info: Free. (310) 473-4574.

Please email announcements at least three weeks before the event to travel@latimes.com.