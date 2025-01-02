Your 2025 joy calendar

It’s time to consider the possibilities for the new year. Here are five expert guides to help you. They cover wellness, hiking, road trips, new experiences and fresh opportunities for you to stop and smell the roses in 2025.
Here are a dozen seasonally suitable Golden State adventures, whether you want to huddle with a loved one or steer clear of people entirely. It’s your call.
Want to improve your self-care and wellness routines in 2025? Embrace these fun and healthy practices to stay centered throughout the new year.
In Los Angeles, every season is hiking season. This helpful guide lays out where to go this year to get away from the hustle and bustle of city life.
Here are plants and flowers to enjoy, one for every month of the year, from lilacs, camellias and poinsettias to native buckwheat, wildflowers and toyon.
Honk if you love road trips. Here are a dozen to check out this year, including the Cotati Accordion Festival, the Riverside County Fair and National Date Festival, and the San Diego Food & Wine Festival.
More to Read
