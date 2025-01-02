Advertisement
Your 2025 joy calendar

By Jaclyn Cosgrove
Jeanette MarantosChristopher Reynolds and Deborah Vankin
Illustrations by 
Heidi Berton
Illustrated people participating in activities like hiking, sightseeing, a spa day, surrounding some calendar pages.
(Heidi Berton / For The Times)

It’s time to consider the possibilities for the new year. Here are five expert guides to help you. They cover wellness, hiking, road trips, new experiences and fresh opportunities for you to stop and smell the roses in 2025.

Illustration of a person doing different activities like skiing, camping, kayaking and hiking.

12 California experiences to add to your bucket list, one for every month of the year

Here are a dozen seasonally suitable Golden State adventures, whether you want to huddle with a loved one or steer clear of people entirely. It’s your call.

Illustration of a person doing various health and skin care like exercising, a facial, a bath and meditation.

12 energetic and restorative wellness activities in L.A., one for every month of the year

Want to improve your self-care and wellness routines in 2025? Embrace these fun and healthy practices to stay centered throughout the new year.

Illustration of a person doing various hiking activities, like taking a photo, singing, and looking at the scenery and signs

12 amazing L.A. hikes to try, one for every month of the year

In Los Angeles, every season is hiking season. This helpful guide lays out where to go this year to get away from the hustle and bustle of city life.

Illustration of a person in various poses admiring, sniffing and photographing flowers.

12 beautiful blooms to find in SoCal, one for every month of the year

Here are plants and flowers to enjoy, one for every month of the year, from lilacs, camellias and poinsettias to native buckwheat, wildflowers and toyon.

Illustration of a person doing various road trip-related things like reading a map, sight-seeing and relaxing.

12 road trips to California’s weird and wonderful festivals, one for every month of the year

Honk if you love road trips. Here are a dozen to check out this year, including the Cotati Accordion Festival, the Riverside County Fair and National Date Festival, and the San Diego Food & Wine Festival.

Jaclyn Cosgrove

Jaclyn Cosgrove covers the (great!) outdoors at the Los Angeles Times. They started at The Times in 2017 and have written about wildfires, culture, protests, crime and county government. In 2022, they managed For Your Mind, a yearlong mental health project. Cosgrove is originally from rural Oklahoma and is a proud Oklahoma State University graduate. They fell in love with the Southern California landscape when they moved here in 2017. They are always looking for the next adventure and welcome your ideas. If their phone goes straight to voicemail when you call, it probably means they’re in the mountains with their beloved dog, Maggie May.

Jeanette Marantos

Jeanette Marantos is a Features reporter focused primarily on plants, gardening and Southern California’s changing landscapes for the Los Angeles Times. She also writes the monthly L.A. Times Plants newsletter, which includes a calendar of upcoming plant-related events. Email calendar submissions or plant-related story ideas to jeanette.marantos@latimes.com for consideration.

Christopher Reynolds

Born and raised in California, Christopher Reynolds has written about travel, the outdoors, arts and culture for the Los Angeles Times since 1990.

Deborah Vankin

Deborah Vankin is a Features writer for the Los Angeles Times covering the $6-trillion world of Wellness from a California perspective.

