New robot at Mandarin Oriental in Las Vegas offers directions, and can hum a little too

Mandarin Oriental Las Vegas guests may find themselves greeted by the hotel’s newest staff member: a robot named Pepper.

“She” arrived at the hotel’s 24th floor Sky Lobby earlier this month with the title of technical ambassador. Pepper can answer questions about the hotel and give directions, as well as entertain visitors by dancing or telling a story.

The 4-foot-tall robot with oversize eyes is located near the concierge desk. Her job is to engage with guests. As people move through the lobby, the robot will call them over and ask whether they need information or assistance.

Pepper can draw attention by gesturing, humming a tune or even by clearing her throat.

Pepper encourages guests to interact by calling out or gesturing to them.

“Not only can Pepper handle information requests, but will also serve as a source of entertainment that we hope will provide an enjoyable element of surprise for guests of all ages,” Donald Bowman, the hotel’s general manager, said in a prepared statement.

The robot is able to personalize her verbal communication by detecting a guest’s facial, body and voice cues. She’s able to determine age, gender and even mood, according to the hotel.

Pepper also is fine with posing for selfies.

The robot is the creation of a French company, SoftBank Robotics Europe.

