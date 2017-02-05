See super-low hotel deals, in private, with GetSnapTravel.com

Get hotel deals delivered by SMS or Facebook Messenger faster than you can say, “Honey, pack your bags!”

Name: GetSnapTravel.com

What it does: The website uses private chat tools to reveal low hotel rates usually found on opaque travel inventory sources such as Priceline and Hotwire. Start at GetSnapTravel.com, select a destination and travel date, click on how you’d like to see your hotel deal (SMS or Facebook Messenger) and get instant results. Additional options allow you to filter your results, book, chat with an agent, get an initial discount or start another search.

What’s hot: SnapTravel partners with Booking.com, Expedia, Hotels.com, Sabre, Amadeus, Priceline and other top hotel inventory providers. It also sources deals directly with hotels to bring you incredibly low rates. The website offers “Discounts up to 50% at 200,000+ hotels worldwide with messaging only pricing.” However, I found deals for a trip to London marked at 61% off. Users can filter their deals by savings, hotel rating or price as well as adjust their maximum budget. Your private deal message shows you the SnapTravel price compared with what’s shown on Hotels.com, the TripAdvisor rating and the dollar amount of your savings. If you aren’t familiar with the area you’re traveling to, click on the Map View to see the deals spread across your destination.

What’s not: Be careful with your smartphone notification settings. If you’re searching for destinations for a last-minute weekend getaway, your phone might buzz like crazy with alerts. I was comparing hotels and prices in Palm Springs, Dana Point and Carlsbad for a last-minute Southern California getaway. My phone alerts me whenever I get a Messenger notification, so my phone was buzzing at the same time I was checking the results on Messenger on my laptop. No big deal; just be aware and adjust your settings according to your patience level. Either way, the savings are worth it.

