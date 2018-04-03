Sample the Great Barrier Reef and ancient dream walking on Australian vacation

Walk in a rain forest, see the Great Barrier Reef and learn ancient stories as told by indigenous peoples on a four-day Australia vacation organized by Touring Treasures, which plans custom itineraries.
The Queensland sampler includes helicopter trips and three nights' stay at Silky Oaks Lodge, a high-end treehouse lodge on the banks of the Mossman River adjoining Daintree National Park, one of the world's oldest living rain forests.
Helicopter rides will fly above the Great Barrier Reef and focus on islands and areas where whale, manta ray and turtle sightings are common.
Other highlights include an interactive rain forest tour with an indigenous guide, another helicopter tour that takes participants to a tropical rain forest pool for swimming and a Ngadiku Dreamtime Walk with indigenous peoples that includes storytelling.
Dates: Custom dates available.
Price: About $4,300 per person, double occupancy. Includes accommodations, meals, activities, excursions and use of canoes. International airfare not included.
Info: Touring Treasures, (800) 536-5328
