Splendors of the Nile river cruise

Visit tumultuous Cairo and sail the Nile River, experiencing the silence of the desert and the timelessness of the pyramids on a 12-day Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection tour. The itinerary begins and ends in Cairo, where participants visit the Egyptian Museum and its treasures recovered from King Tutankhamen’s tomb. An eight-day voyage aboard the all-suite River Tosca takes participants to see Egyptian temples and the Valley of the Kings, the ancient burial grounds of Egyptian royalty. They also travel to Giza to see the Pyramids and Sphinx.