What's up: Close-to-home events for April 6-8

From art and documentaries in the desert to tall-ship schooners at sea to salsa dancing outdoors to the ghouls of Halloween, the weekend will be busy.

Twentynine Palms

The national park and deserts of the Southwest inspire the art at the 26th annual Joshua Tree National Park Art Festival at the Oasis of Mara Visitor Center. Visitors can meet 26 local and regional artists while viewing fine jewelry, wildlife photographs, paintings, pottery and more. Part of the sales will benefit the Joshua Tree National Park Assn., a nonprofit that helps the park’s interpretive, educational and scientific programs.

When: April 6-8

Cost, info: Free. Family-friendly. Dogs on leash OK. (760) 367-5525, joshuatree.org/art-festival

Palm Springs

From morning till night, the American Documentary Film Festival shows nearly 200 films from around the world, covering the food, the environment in Hawaii, the “end of nature,” street art and much more. Proceeds benefit the Palm Springs Cultural Center.

When: April 6-14

Cost, info: $11 per program (which may include more than one film). Family-friendly (parental discretion). Only service animals permitted. (760) 292-2149, lat.ms/documentaryfest

Indian Wells

When: April 6 and 7

Cost, info: $75. Family-friendly. Only service animals (and animals in training) permitted. (800) 999-1585, indianwellsmusicfestival.com

San Diego

Watch tall-ship schooners from shore or hop aboard during the Historic Vessels Regatta near Shelter Island. The dozen or so traditionally styled schooners range from 30 to 136 feet long. This event raises funds for the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society.

When: 11:30 a.m. April 7

Cost, info: Watching is free. Riding on a schooner (including admission to the Maritime Museum of San Diego) is $70 for adults, $48 for children 12 and younger. Dogs on leash at the viewing area are OK, but no dogs permitted on ships. (619) 234-9153, Ext. 116, americasschoonercup.com

La Mirada

For a break from the flowers and pastel colors of spring, you could turn to Halloween, the macabre and the sixth Spook Show at La Mirada’s Halloween Club. Check out costumes, accessories, panels and more from more than 100 vendors. Parental discretion advised.

When: Noon April 7

Cost, info: Free, but register in advance. Mostly family-friendly, but some things may not be suitable for younger children. Only service animals permitted. (714) 367-0859, lat.ms/spookshow

Beverly Hills

Get the whole family dancing at the Salsa Sunday class, the first in the Dance Sundays series, on the Promenade Terrace of the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. Dancer, choreographer and three-time Emmy winner Debbie Allen teaches the salsa moves to young and old.

When: Noon April 8.

Cost, info: Free. Family-friendly. No dogs permitted. (310) 746-4000, lat.ms/dancesundays

Brea

“Click, Clack, Moo,” a musical based on the popular children’s book about negotiation and compromise, runs for one day at the Curtis Theatre. Colorfully costumed characters interact with the audience. The show’s designed for laughs and dancing for children 4 and older.

When: 3 and 5 p.m. April 8.

Cost, info: Adults 18 to 54, $17; seniors 55 and older, $15; children 17 and younger, $13. Only service animals permitted. (714) 990-7722, lat.ms/clickclackmoo

