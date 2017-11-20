Each of these essential California adventures has been tried and tested by a Travel section staffer or contributor. To search the state by region, use the filter below.
Tell us what's on your California bucket list. Email travel@latimes.com and put California Bucket List in the subject line.
Nurse a spiked cappuccino at Tosca Cafe in San Francisco
|Christopher Reynolds
Why: In an Italian American neighborhood full of dim, old bars and moody Italian cafes, this might be the most stylish of them all. If you're a cocktail person, order the House Cappuccino, watch the barkeeper make it in the gleaming silver espresso machine up front, and prepare for a pleasant little jolt.
What: That warm jolt is bourbon, Armagnac, chocolate ganache and assorted secret ingredients. Like the atmosphere in deep, dark Tosca, the House Cappuccino goes back some decades. The place opened in 1919. My bartender told me the house used to quietly spike drinks for North Beach regulars during Prohibition, when Tosca had to pretend it was just a cafe.
In any event, this space has changed and it hasn't. New owners brought in celebrated chef April Bloomfield — and built her new a new kitchen — in 2013 and reintroduced Tosca to the world as a place for great food to match its noir charm. The floor is still checkerboard. The juke box still includes Sam Cooke, Dolly Parton, Nina Simone, Frank Sinatra and the "Anvil Chorus" from "Il Trovatore.") On the menu is wild Italian arugula, grilled polenta and Berkshire pork chops.
Where: 242 Columbus Ave., San Francisco, 389 miles northwest of downtown L.A. Open 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. daily.
How much: $12 for the House Cappuccino. Main dishes $18-$31.
Info: Tosca Cafe