Travelers, a driving violation will follow you home — in the form of costly insurance rate hikes, especially for Californians

Driving this holiday? Hold on there a minute. Don’t take that drink and don’t speed.

A drunk driving or speeding infraction has financial penalties that will cost California drivers plenty, and the costs don’t end with a court date, a new NerdWallet study shows.

A DUI on your record could increase insurance rates 128% if you’re a California driver; for a speeding ticket, a California driver could see a 20% increase, both according to the NerdWallet study.

It doesn’t matter if the infraction occurred out of state, either — at least, in terms of insurance.

“Your rate will be based on your home state … because insurance is regulated in each state,” said Amy Danise, an insurance expert with NerdWallet.

If the penalties for California take your breath away, you best not look at North Carolina, where, on average, a DUI will bump your rates up 368% and speeding will increase your tab 62%. (Take a look at the map on the study to see whose pain is greatest and least.)

You probably will see a bump in auto insurance rates with violations. “Car insurance is going to penalize you for any new perceived risk,” Danise said.

An infraction doesn’t mean you shouldn’t comparison shop for car insurance.

People sometimes are embarrassed by their driving records, Danise said, and won’t look around. But you may be able to save by comparison shopping (Nerd Wallet has a tool) even if you have some violations.

How long your violation stays on your record varies depending on your state of residence.

“The length of time depends on the severity of the offense,” the California Department of Motor Vehicle website says. “Most points (illegal turn, not making a complete stop, driving over the speed limit, etc.) and/or accidents will stay on your driver record for 39 months (3 years, 3 months).

“Points for more serious offenses, such as hit-and-run or a DUI, will stay on your record for 13 years.”

