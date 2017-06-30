Make a difference on a volunteer vacation in Ecuador

Make a difference and experience a different culture on a week-long volunteer vacation in Ecuador offered by the nonprofit Tandana Foundation.

In the mornings, volunteers will work as a team to provide health care in rural communities surrounding Otavalo, a city in the Andean highlands of northern Ecuador.

In the afternoons, volunteers will have an opportunity enjoy the area’s culture by participating in hikes to sacred sites, attending a cooking class, visiting local artisans and shopping in the Otavalo market.

You don’t have to be a medical professionaI to volunteer — anyone can have an impact.

Dates: Oct. 7-14. Also March 31-April 7 and April 7-14

Price: From $1,650 for a shared room; $100 single supplement. Includes in-country transportation, food, lodging in a hotel in Otavalo, and all planned group activities. International airfare to and from Quito not included.

Info: Tandana Foundation

