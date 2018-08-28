To mark end of the Ferguson fire, canoe tours of Mono Lake are on sale

Mono Lake, near the eastern entrance to Yosemite National Park, marks the end of the Ferguson fire by offering visitors 15% off the price of canoe tours on Saturday and Sunday.
The nonprofit Mono Lake Committee, which organizes the tours, said in its newsletter that it lowered ticket prices “to celebrate the improved air quality here in the basin.”
Tours take visitors close to the unique tufa towers in the landmark lake in Lee Vining, Calif. There are six canoe tours left in the summer season: 8, 9:30 and 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Discount tickets for visitors 13 and older cost $29.75 each; $17 for children 4 to 12 years old.
To reserve tickets, go to the Mono Lake Canoe Tour web page and use the promotion code “freshair” (you’ll see the discount applied when you reserve ).
The Ferguson fire raged in Sierra Nevada National Forest on the park’s east side. It temporarily shut Yosemite Valley and other parts of the park to visitors so that roads and camps could be available for firefighting activities. The valley reopened Aug. 14.
Though the fire was on the edge of the park, it spread smoky, unhealthful air throughout the area.
Info: Mono Lake Canoe Tours
