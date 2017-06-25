When it comes to planning your next family vacation, moms and dads know best

If mother knows best, why not turn to a whole lot of moms and dads for help in planning your next family adventure?

Name: thefamilybackpack.com

What it does: The easy-to-use website curates the best of family travel blogs for tips, advice, information and inspiration.

What’s hot: The website is not just about where to go; it is stocked with important articles about allergies, vaccinations, bedbugs and illness. The site is particularly good for new parents and families who have not traveled a lot with young kids. Find articles such as “Six Tips for Surviving Airline Travel With a Baby” (The Wandering Daughter) and “Flying With an Infant: Long-Haul” (Babies Who Travel). The tips section aims to relieve stress with articles such as “How to Get Your Kids More Excited About Vacation” (Stuffed Suitcase) and “Advice From Seven Years of Traveling With My Kids” (This Is My Happiness). Don’t miss the Educational Resources section for activities and games, photography tips, printables and more.

What’s not: The Destination section is divided into North America, Africa, Asia, Europe, South America and Oceania. There are plenty of posts within each, but the section could benefit from a city directory or a map of articles within.