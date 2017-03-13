Photography & Video Framework

PHOTOS | Super Bloom at Anza Borrego

By Contact Reporter

The desert is in bloom at Anza-Borrego state park.

For Borrego Springs — the tiny town surrounded by the park — the super bloom has created a bit of pandemonium.

JoAnn Maiter, a part-time employee of the Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce, said she couldn’t remember how many phone calls she’d answered. Dozens and dozens.

“We’re swamped. You can’t even get into our visitor’s center right now,” she said, adding that nearly 300 people had already signed into the visitor’s log by noon on Friday. “They’re coming from everywhere — absolutely everywhere: Canada, Minnesota, Chicago.”

(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Mike Lightner, of Boulder, Colo., photographs flowers at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park in San Diego County.

(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Dune Evening Primrose blooms in the Anza Borrego Desert State Park in San Diego County.

(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Beetles climb in the Anza-Borrego Desert State Park in San Diego County.

(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Sand Verbena blooms in the Anza-Borrego Desert State Park in San Diego County.

(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Desert Lily blooms in the Anza-Borrego Desert State Park in San Diego County.

(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Desert sunflowers buds at the Anza-Borrego Desert State Park.

(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Mike Lightner, of Boulder, Colo., photographs flowers at Anza=Borrego Desert State Park in San Diego County.

(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

David Jacobson, of Hollywood, kisses Daisy Gonzalez, of La Mirada next to the the dragon sculpture in Anza Borrego Desert State Park.

(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Sok Lan of Long Beach sits in the California Poppy field in Walker Canyon Temescal Mountains, in Riverside County.

(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

A close-up of a California Poppy in a field at Walker Canyon Temescal Mountains near Lake Elsinore in Riverside County.

(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

The hillsides are filled with California Poppies at Walker Canyon Temescal Mountains near Lake Elsinore in Riverside County.

