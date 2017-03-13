PHOTOS | Super Bloom at Anza Borrego

The desert is in bloom at Anza-Borrego state park.
For Borrego Springs — the tiny town surrounded by the park — the super bloom has created a bit of pandemonium.
JoAnn Maiter, a part-time employee of the Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce, said she couldn’t remember how many phone calls she’d answered. Dozens and dozens.
“We’re swamped. You can’t even get into our visitor’s center right now,” she said, adding that nearly 300 people had already signed into the visitor’s log by noon on Friday. “They’re coming from everywhere — absolutely everywhere: Canada, Minnesota, Chicago.”
Mike Lightner, of Boulder, Colo., photographs flowers at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park in San Diego County.
Dune Evening Primrose blooms in the Anza Borrego Desert State Park in San Diego County.
Beetles climb in the Anza-Borrego Desert State Park in San Diego County.
Sand Verbena blooms in the Anza-Borrego Desert State Park in San Diego County.
Desert Lily blooms in the Anza-Borrego Desert State Park in San Diego County.
Desert sunflowers buds at the Anza-Borrego Desert State Park.
David Jacobson, of Hollywood, kisses Daisy Gonzalez, of La Mirada next to the the dragon sculpture in Anza Borrego Desert State Park.
Sok Lan of Long Beach sits in the California Poppy field in Walker Canyon Temescal Mountains, in Riverside County.
A close-up of a California Poppy in a field at Walker Canyon Temescal Mountains near Lake Elsinore in Riverside County.
The hillsides are filled with California Poppies at Walker Canyon Temescal Mountains near Lake Elsinore in Riverside County.