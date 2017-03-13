PHOTOS | Super Bloom at Anza Borrego

The desert is in bloom at Anza-Borrego state park.

For Borrego Springs — the tiny town surrounded by the park — the super bloom has created a bit of pandemonium.

JoAnn Maiter, a part-time employee of the Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce, said she couldn’t remember how many phone calls she’d answered. Dozens and dozens.

“We’re swamped. You can’t even get into our visitor’s center right now,” she said, adding that nearly 300 people had already signed into the visitor’s log by noon on Friday. “They’re coming from everywhere — absolutely everywhere: Canada, Minnesota, Chicago.”

Full story