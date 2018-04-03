From the Archives: Los Angeles Times images of Martin Luther King Jr.
Scott Harrison
Apr 03, 2018
Following the 1965 Watts riots, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. came to Los Angeles. Larry Sharkey’s news conference image above, was taken after a “stormy meeting” — as described in the Los Angeles Times — between King and Mayor Sam Yorty.
Yorty later criticized King's suggestion that Police Chief William H. Parker resign because of the LAPD’s actions during the riots.
King, born on Jan. 15, 1929, and assassinated April 4, 1968, changed America forever with his leadership of the civil rights movement. His determination to bring change through nonviolent methods contributed to passage of the 1964 Civil Rights Act and the 1965 Voting Rights Act.
King's 1963 "I Have a Dream" speech is regarded as one of the finest in American history. In 1964, King won the Nobel Peace Prize.