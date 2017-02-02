Raucous crowd at public hearing on proposal to allow resumed operations at Aliso Canyon

A hearing by state regulators to gather public input on a proposal to allow Southern California Gas Co. to resume injecting natural gas into the Aliso Canyon public storage facility ended earlier than planned because of calls by hundreds of raucous San Fernando Valley residents to halt the immediate reopening of the storage facility.





Newly elected Sen. Henry Stern, center, attends the first of two meetings held by state regulators to gather public input on a proposal to allow Southern California Gas Co. to resume injecting natural gas into the Aliso Canyon public storage facility.

Matt Pakucko, center, president of Save Porter Ranch, addresses attendees of a meeting seeking public input on a proposal to allow Southern California Gas Co. to resume operations at the Aliso Canyon public storage facility.

Timothy Sullivan, executive director of the California Public Utilities Commission, left, and Ken Harris, state oil and gas supervisor, attend the first of two meetings by state regulators on a proposal to allow Southern California Gas Co. to resume operations at Aliso Canyon.

Patricia Larcara, a 28-year resident of Porter Ranch, angrily objects to a proposal that would allow Southern California Gas Co. to resume injecting natural gas into the Aliso Canyon public storage facility.

Michelle Theriault, center, an 11-year resident of Porter Ranch, with daughter Samantha, 10, waits in line with others to voice their concern over a proposal to allow Southern California Gas Co. to resume operations at the Aliso Canyon public storage facility.