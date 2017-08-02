A woman fights to save her rhinos armed only with her grandmother's shotgun

Lynne MacTavish lives in a small wooden house on her South African game reserve with a fierce pet emu, a juvenile ostrich, a flock of geese, two Jack Russell terriers and her grandma’s double-barreled shotgun to protect her rhinos.

She keeps an ugly statue at her gate: a tokoloshe, or evil spirit in the local traditional belief, installed by a witch doctor to ward off superstitious rhino poachers.

Every night MacTavish gets up after midnight, grabs her shotgun, clambers into her SUV and patrols for poachers.

She still gets flashbacks of the scene she found one windy October morning in 2014 and still cries telling the story. Poachers had killed two rhinos, including a pregnant cow she had known since the day it was born. Two more died as an indirect result of the attack and a calf, days from being born, was lost.

MacTavish, as tough as the spiky bush on her animal reserve in South Africa’s northwest, struggles to cover the cost of security guards. One local poacher has threatened to kill her.

South Africa is home to 80% of the world’s 25,000 rhinos. Hamstrung by corruption and security lapses, it loses three rhinos a day to poaching, 85% of them in state reserves. Private owners such as MacTavish have become important to the species’ survival, nurturing more than 6,500 rhinos on an estimated 330 private game reserves, spanning 5 million acres, that provide a relative degree of safety.

But security is costly — so much so that many reserves are closing their doors. To help generate revenue, private reserve operators have successfully sued to resume South Africa’s limited trade in rhino horns, which had been banned since 2009. The government is finalizing new regulations that will allow foreigners to export up to two horns apiece for personal use.

The measure has rocked the wildlife preservation world. Most wildlife advocates say opening the door even to “farmed” rhino horn sales could threaten an international effort to wipe out the trade across the globe. About 2,200 horns a year flow into the illegal trade, mostly poached, and opponents of the new trade rules argue that criminals will find ways to funnel poached horns into the new legal market.

“Reopening a domestic trade in rhino horn in South Africa would make it even harder for already overstretched law enforcement agents to tackle rhino crimes,” World Wildlife Fund policy manager Colman O’Criodain said in a statement.

“There is no domestic demand for rhino horn in South Africa, so it is inconceivable that anyone would buy it, unless they intend to sell it abroad illegally, or they are speculating that international trade will be legalized.”

South Africa's Private Rhino Owners Assn. argues that a limited legal trade — using trimmed horn, without killing the animals — is the only safe way to meet demand in China and elsewhere in Asia. Selling horn, which regrows like fingernails, can help cover the huge cost of security and avert extinction, the owners contend.

The population is so finely balanced that if either side happens to be wrong, rhinos could die out within a decade.

When you are looking at an animal you’ve known its whole life and you see what they’ve done to it, it’s cruelty beyond words. — Lynne MacTavish, South African private rhino owner who lost two rhinos to poachers

Robyn Dixon / Los Angeles Times South Africa's poaching crisis is so severe that many private rhino owners trim their animals' horns to deter poachers. But the cost of securing the horn in safe vaults is steep. This rhino belongs to the world's biggest private rhino owner, John Hume. South Africa's poaching crisis is so severe that many private rhino owners trim their animals' horns to deter poachers. But the cost of securing the horn in safe vaults is steep. This rhino belongs to the world's biggest private rhino owner, John Hume. (Robyn Dixon / Los Angeles Times)

In the attack on MacTavish’s reserve in 2014, poachers crept in at night and shot a female rhino she had named Cheeky Cow. The animal ran for several miles, leading the poachers away from her calf, but the killers backed her and three other females up against a fence line and shot her again, also hitting another young pregnant female, Winnie.

They slashed Cheeky Cow’s spinal cord with a machete so she couldn’t move and while she was alive they smashed into her face with an ax to get her horns. Winnie was also alive when they hacked off her horns.

When she found Winnie’s body, MacTavish sat in the dirt and wept for half an hour.

Charles Theron When Lynne MacTavish found Winnie, a rhino cow killed by poachers just as she was about to give birth, the owner sat in the dirt and wept bitterly for half an hour. Armed with her grandmother's shotgun, she gets up every night to patrol for poachers. When Lynne MacTavish found Winnie, a rhino cow killed by poachers just as she was about to give birth, the owner sat in the dirt and wept bitterly for half an hour. Armed with her grandmother's shotgun, she gets up every night to patrol for poachers. (Charles Theron)

“When you are looking at an animal you’ve known its whole life and you see what they’ve done to it, it’s cruelty beyond words,” MacTavish said. She knew then she had to dehorn her other rhinos "because you cannot bear the thought of any other rhino going through that horrific cruelty.”

She called the police to the scene, but they didn’t investigate the rhino carcasses, footprints or crime scene. They were drinking beer, she said, and the police captain asked her to light a barbecue fire so as not to waste “good meat.”

MacTavish eventually called in vets to de-horn all her rhinos; her 32-year-old bull, Patrol, died during the procedure.

She strongly supports the decision to lift the eight-year ban on legal rhino horn trading in South Africa.

“The ban has been disastrous,” she said, because “it meant the only way to get horn was to poach it. The price skyrocketed.” It created a huge temptation for employees of farms like hers to work with poachers, she added.

“By just giving information to a syndicate, they can earn more money than they would in a year. The money is so high and the risk is so low because of our courts and policing. It just spells extinction.”

::

Lynne MacTavish After her mother was killed by poachers, the surviving calf, Charlie, bonded with a young rhino named Sweet Chilli. But without her mother, she weakened and died. According to owner Lynne MacTavish, Sweet Chilli mourned Charlie, crying and refusing to leave her side. After her mother was killed by poachers, the surviving calf, Charlie, bonded with a young rhino named Sweet Chilli. But without her mother, she weakened and died. According to owner Lynne MacTavish, Sweet Chilli mourned Charlie, crying and refusing to leave her side. (Lynne MacTavish)

At a much larger luxury private game reserve near Kruger National Park, the sign on the door of the security operations center reads: “War Room.”

Inside, black blinds cover one wall. Security chief Endrie Steyn, an ex-soldier with an air of reflexive suspicion, rolls up the blinds, revealing a board covered with spiderweb maps that include sightings of known poachers, suspects, contacts, photographs, addresses, meetings and car movements.

The reserve cut its annual poaching cases from 14 to two by installing high-tech equipment: thermal cameras capable of spotting poachers at night, CCTV cameras, sensors, fence alarms, a biometric system to check visitors’ fingerprints and a reliable communications network.

As two young rhino bulls munch contently by a creek on the reserve, hardened Angolan war veterans, with sunglasses and automatic weapons, cruise in jeeps.

The technology was the brainchild of lodge owner Bruce Watson, who requested that The Times not identify the reserve for security reasons.

Steyn has assembled a team of former police officers in the community as his eyes and ears, gathering intelligence by listening to conversations at taverns where would-be poachers gather.

“Three years ago, we were running from carcass to carcass,” adds reserve game warden David Powrie. “We lost a lot of rhinos. It was crisis management. Now we find out what’s happening outside, before it happens.”

Sixty percent of poaching incidents in South Africa occur in Kruger National Park, home to about 9,000 rhinos. Rangers, police, soldiers, state wildlife officers and former officials are frequently caught poaching.

With funding from the Dutch and British lotteries, the park has installed radar surveillance capable of detecting poachers at night. American billionaire Warren Buffett donated two helicopters.