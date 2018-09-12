Suicide attack in Afghanistan raises new questions about strength of government, U.S.-led forces

On Sunday, Islamic State said one of its suicide bombers struck a convoy of gunmen who took to the streets in Kabul, the Afghan capital, for hours to commemorate the anniversary of the death of legendary anti-Taliban commander Ahmed Shah Massoud. The gunmen fired indiscriminately, mostly into the air, during the tribute to Massoud, disrupting the lives of tens of thousands of people. Seven people in the convoy were killed and more than 20 wounded in the Islamic State attack, officials said. Massoud was assassinated by Al Qaeda operatives posing as journalists on Sept. 9, 2001, in a resistance stronghold in northern Afghanistan.