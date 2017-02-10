A human rights activist is slain in Cambodia, and the mystery leads all the way to California

Cambodia’s most shocking killing in years happened in broad daylight, on a muggy July morning, just as its capital city was stirring to life.

Kem Ley, a famous political pundit, walked into a convenience store at a Caltex gas station just before 9 a.m. and ordered an iced latte. A man approached, carrying a semi-automatic pistol. He shot Kem twice — once in the head, execution-style.

The suspect, Oueth Ang, 43, walked away calmly down the city’s crowded streets, past languid snack sellers, low-slung French colonial homes and motor scooters jostling like schools of fish. About a half-hour later, SWAT police arrested him.

Later, he confessed to killing Kem over a $3,000 debt. A Cambodian court charged him with premeditated murder. Authorities considered the case cut-and-dried.

But questions lingered about why Oueth shot Kem, and if anyone put him up to it. And the ensuing fallout — involving massive protests, a dictator, a secret video file, a U.S. oil company, and a law firm in San Francisco — has upped the stakes for Cambodia’s small human rights community.

Tens of thousands marched in the funeral procession for Kem Ley in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on July 24, 2016. Ley, 45, was fatally shot in an attack that raised suspicion of a political conspiracy. (Heng Sinith / Associated Press)

Kem — a crusader whose causes included illegal logging, corruption and sovereignty issues on the Cambodia-Vietnam border — was a widely beloved public figure. On July 24, two weeks after the killing, up to 2 million Cambodians gathered for his funeral. A sea of mourners surged down Phnom Penh’s broad boulevards, carrying Kem in a glass coffin covered in flowers. Many wept; some marched the entire 50 miles to his hometown in Takeo province, where they laid his body to rest.

The march was as much a repudiation of Cambodia’s prime minister as it was a tribute to Kem. Hun Sen, a 61-year-old strongman, has ruled the country for 31 years, making him among the world’s longest-serving rulers.

Hun wields almost total control over the country’s police force, military, major media and courts — and Kem criticized him relentlessly, casting him as a corrupt despot.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, a frequent target of Kem Ley's criticism, at an event in Phnom Penh on Jan. 7, 2017. marking the anniversary of the 1979 downfall of the Khmer Rouge regime. (Heng Sinith / Associated Press)

Hun called the killing a "savage act,” and promised an investigation. But Kem’s supporters were suspicious.

Hun’s Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) has been accused of assassinating opponents, then manipulating the investigations of their deaths. And some details from the shooting cried out for further inspection — witnesses claimed that a police vehicle pulled up to the gas station that morning, lingered briefly and departed just before the shooting. They claimed that Oueth attempted to jump on a police motorbike before walking away.

The truth may lie on the Caltex station’s surveillance video. Kem’s supporters have repeatedly lobbied authorities to release the video files, to no avail.

Then in December, they received an unexpected shot of hope.

Caltex is owned by Chevron, the San Ramon, Calif.-based energy giant. A boutique law firm in San Francisco, BraunHagey & Borden, suspected that Chevron still had the files — and that it could force the company to release them.

One of the firm’s lawyers who had worked on human rights issues in Cambodia was disturbed by the killing, and thought the firm could inject some fairness into the case. On Dec. 13, its lawyers filed a suit in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

“I feel these are times when the 1st Amendment, the freedom of the press and the freedom to dissent — to speak your mind — are more important internationally, and I think law firms should be standing up for that,” said Matthew Borden, a partner at the firm.

On Dec. 23, the Phnom Penh Municipal Court closed its investigation into Kem’s death. This week, the California lawsuit took a major step forward.

Pok Sin, Kem Ley's 78-year-old mother, sits at the family's home in Takeo province receiving a steady stream of mourners. (Jonathan Kaiman / Los Angeles Times)

Kem was born to a family of farmers in an impoverished, rice-growing village a half-day’s drive from Phnom Penh. His mother, Pok Sin, 78, described him as a smart but quiet child. “He never said anything about wanting to be famous or influential,” she said. He studied medicine in Thailand and Malaysia, and after graduation, worked as a public health researcher for international nonprofit organizations.

In 2013, everything changed. Hun won election to his fifth term as prime minister. The opposition Cambodian National Rescue Party came close; its leaders alleged mass voter fraud, and refused to accept the outcome. Protests erupted, and in January 2014 the government cracked down, resulting in four deaths.

The events enraged and emboldened Kem. He began to travel widely, spending his nights with rural families, and appearing on radio and television to air their grievances. He campaigned against illegal logging, pollution, corruption, inequality and land grabs. He founded an independent political party, the Grassroots Democracy Party, which planned to field candidates for local elections in 2017.

“He was pretty much like a man with eight arms,” said Virak Ou, a Phnom Penh-based human rights activist and friend of Kem’s. “He seemed to be everywhere. And that was one of his strengths.”

Kem’s organizing was dangerous, and he knew it. Many Cambodians believe, despite a lack of conclusive evidence, that the CPP has at least played a role in the deaths of its fiercest critics. In 2004, Chea Vichea, an influential union leader, was shot to death; in 2012, Chut Wutty, an environmental activist, was gunned down near a protected forest. Their killers were never brought to justice.

Kem’s final radio interview may have been the last straw to his most violent opponents. On July 9, he appeared on Radio Free Asia to discuss a Global Witness report that claimed Hun’s family members had amassed a fortune worth at least $200 million.

Kem spent his last days living in fear, according to Buth Bunteng, a Buddhist monk and anti-illegal logging activist. Buth recalled meeting Kem at a cafe on July 7, three days before the killing.

“Before then, he thought he would be arrested,” he said. “On the 7th, he thought he would be killed. He was afraid. His facial appearance changed. His behavior changed on that evening. He looked so sad.”

After the killing, journalists visited the gunman’s rural hometown on Cambodia’s western border and heard that he was a former soldier and inveterate gambler. Voice of America reported that Oeuth likely didn’t have $3,000 to lend Kim; the Cambodia Daily, citing Oeuth’s family and friends, reported that he had “never even uttered Kem Ley’s name.” He had vanished from his village 10 days before the shooting.

After Oeuth was arrested, he gave an unusual nickname to police: “Chuop Samlap,” Khmer for ”meet to kill.” Oeuth’s trial is scheduled to begin March 1.

A girl stands beside a portrait of activist Kem Ley at his grave in Ang Takok, Cambodia. (Denis Gray / Associated Press)

The case could hinge on something called a “Section 1782 discovery” — a simple U.S. statute with complex implications.