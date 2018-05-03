Karl Marx is turning 200, and that's creating a stir in Germany, which was literally divided over his ideas

Still, a recent opinion poll by Ipsos in 28 countries found that Germans, whose country is now the economic powerhouse of Europe, were far more skeptical about capitalism and free markets than people in other countries. The online survey of 20,793 adults around the world last month found that only 49% of German respondents agreed that free market competition brings out the best in people, compared to clear majorities of 70% and higher in a host of other countries — including not only the United States, but ​​​​​​​also China. Only in France were people more doubtful about free markets bringing out the best in people.