Man sets himself on fire in Poland, has note blaming ruling conservatives

Warsaw police are questioning witnesses and reviewing street surveillance videos after a man set himself on fire in the city's center.

Police spokesman Robert Koniuszy said Friday that the 54-year-old man was listed in serious condition at a hospital. He said the man was from outside Warsaw.

Koniuszy said police are gathering evidence to determine his motives.

Polish news portal Wyborcza.pl reported that the man distributed leaflets protesting policies of the country's conservative government before he set himself on fire Thursday.

The portal said the leaflets accused the government of hostility to migrants and efforts to control the judicial system. It also said the man had a letter saying the ruling Law and Justice party would be responsible for his death.

