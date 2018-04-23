Armenia's prime minister resigns amid large-scale protests

Armenian Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan said Monday that he was stepping down as premier amid large-scale protests against his rule.
Anti-government demonstrations erupted almost two weeks ago against the pro-Russian Sargsyan when he was appointed prime minister after a decade as president, part of a new transition of governance that bolsters the role of the premier. The move effectively tightened the 63-year-old's grip over the former Soviet republic in the South Caucasus.
Sargsyan's political opponents accused him of changing the law so he could effectively retain power into a second decade.
Tens of thousands of people, including unarmed members of the military and clergymen, have taken part in the protests — crowding the center of the capital, Yerevan — against widespread corruption and what they called Sargsyan's authoritarian rule.