18 killed in Afghanistan as suicide car bomber targets convoy

At least 18 people, mostly civilians, were killed Saturday when a suicide car bomber targeted a convoy of provincial security forces in eastern Afghanistan, an Interior Ministry official said.

Najib Danish, the ministry's deputy spokesman, said the target of the bomber was a group of guards providing security for U.S. forces in Khost province, but most of the victims in the attack were civilians.

No group immediately claimed responsibility, but Taliban insurgents have increased their attacks against Afghan security forces since announcing their spring offensive last month.

The security forces were attacked near the province's main bus station, said Danish. “Six other civilians including two small children were wounded in the attack,” he said.

The attack, which took place on a road between a bus station and the provincial football stadium, damaged or destroyed about a dozen shops and several vehicles.

The attack came on the first day of Ramadan, the Muslim holy month.

Mubariz Zadran, a spokesman for the provincial governor in Khost said the casualty number could rise because some of the wounded were in critical condition.

ALSO

28 killed in attack on bus carrying Coptic Christians in Egypt

Europe's reaction to the Trump style ranges from envy to 'you tiny, tiny, tiny little man'

India bans sale of cows for slaughter, a move designed to appease conservative Hindus

UPDATES:

12:45 a.m.: Updated with a quote from Danish.

This article was first posted at midnight.