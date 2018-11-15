EU divorce deal thrown into doubt as Brexit minister Dominic Raab resigns

Britain's Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab resigned Thursday, saying he was unable to defend the deal struck by Prime Minister Theresa May with the EU, a major blow to her authority and her ability to get the deal through Parliament.
His resignation, which comes a day after the Cabinet of which he was a member backed the draft divorce agreement, weakens May and is likely to embolden her rivals within her Conservative Party. A leadership challenge is being openly discussed.
"I cannot in good conscience support the terms proposed for our deal with the EU," Raab said in a letter posted to Twitter.
"I cannot reconcile the terms of the proposed deal with the promises we made."
Raab is the second Brexit Secretary that May has lost — David Davis, who like Raab backed Brexit in the referendum in June 2016, quit in July of this year.
Raab's departure is a further sign that many supporters of Brexit won't back May in any vote on the deal that comes to Parliament. May is due to address lawmakers later Thursday about the draft agreement, the culmination of around 20 months of negotiations between the two sides.
Before Parliament votes on the deal, EU leaders have to give their backing. On Thursday, EU chief Donald Tusk called for a summit of leaders to take place on Nov. 25 so they can rubber-stamp the draft Brexit deal reached by officials earlier this week.
May has supporters in her party and some were arguing Thursday that the alternatives — leaving the trading bloc without a deal or a second vote on Brexit — were not realistic options.
"'No deal' is not pretty," Health Secretary Matt Hancock told BBC Radio 4. "A second referendum would be divisive but not be decisive."
The opposition parties, notably the Labour Party, are signaling that they will vote against the deal if and when it comes before them, most likely in December. That's important as May's Conservatives government doesn't have enough lawmakers of its own to get a majority and relies on the support of the Democratic Unionist Party from Northern Ireland, which has also voiced opposition to the deal.
Labour's Brexit spokesman Keir Starmer told the "Good Morning Britain" television program that the deal was a "miserable failure of negotiation."