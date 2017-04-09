Church bombing north of Egypt's capital kills at least 25

An explosion killed at least 25 people gathered for services at a Coptic Christian church in the Nile Delta on Sunday, Egyptian authorities said.

The bombing occurred inside St. George Coptic Church in Tanta, about 90 miles north of Cairo, as worshippers were celebrating Palm Sunday.

Officials said they have recovered 25 bodies, while 35 others who were injured were being treated at various private hospitals, according to the local health department, which sent staff to the church.

Witnesses posted photographs online showing victims being loaded into ambulances. Civilians were evacuating the wounded near stone pillars spattered with blood; bodies were scattered among the pews.

Egypt's Minister of Foreign Affairs Ahmed Abu Zeid in tweets on Sunday called the church attack an act of "terrorism," and an "obnoxious but failed attempt against all Egyptians.

"As we grieve the tragic & heartbreaking loss of Egyptian lives, it is still a failed attempt against our unity," he said.

Local media reported another bomb was found at the church last week and defused.

Christians make up about 10% of Egypt’s population of 85 million, and have repeatedly been targeted by Islamic extremists in recent years.

The attack comes on the eve of a visit by Pope Francis later this month to help mend ties with Muslims at the invitation of President Abdel Fattah Sisi.

The Pope has called for an end to what he termed a “genocide” against Christians in the Middle East, but has also said it’s wrong to equate Islam with violence.

The latest attack comes as Coptic Christians have faced increased persecution in Egypt, an overwhelmingly Sunni Muslim country.

In February, when hundreds of Coptic Christians fled the northern Sinai Peninsula after a series of killings by militants, some human rights activists complained that Sisi had failed to protect the religious minority. The Egyptian military has been battling Islamic State extremists in the area.

In December, 29 people were killed and 47 wounded in an explosion that targeted a chapel next to the Coptic Cathedral of Saint Mark in the Abbasia district of Cairo. The militant group Islamic State later claimed responsibility for the attack, and the bomber was identified as 22-year-old Mahmoud Shafiq Mohammed Mustafa, who had worn a suicide vest.

