Iranian President Rouhani wins re-election by a comfortable margin, official results show

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani won re-election by a comfortable margin over his main arch-conservative challenger, buoyed by high voter turnout in a closely watched race, according to official results released Saturday.

The Iranian interior ministry said Rouhani won 56.9% of the vote compared to 38.6% for his closest rival, former attorney general Ebrahim Raisi. Two other candidates also received votes.

One of the candidates, Mostafa Hashemitaba, congratulated Rouhani, according to the Iranian news website Nasim Online. Vice President Eshagh Jahangiri, who briefly contested the presidency before dropping out and supporting Rouhani, tweeted congratulations to Rouhani and all Iranians for the “gigantic victory.”

Iranian news media reported that 75% of eligible voters cast ballots, in line with Iran’s typically robust voter turnout, which has not dipped below 60% for a presidential election in 20 years.

Rouhani, the favorite, was seeking a second four-year term that would underscore public support for his economic reform measures and efforts to improve ties with Western countries.

His re-election served as a stamp of approval for the 2015 nuclear agreement that Iran signed with six world powers under which Tehran has curbed its uranium enrichment in exchange for an easing of international economic sanctions.

Rouhani won nearly 23 million votes, a strong improvement over his election victory in 2013, when he won 18.6 million votes, or 50.1% of the votes cast in a six-man race.

The results represented a victory for moderate and reformist Iranians who have sought an end to their country’s international isolation and a relaxation of social restrictions imposed by the conservative mullahs.

Rouhani’s re-election also signaled continuity in Iran’s attempts to patch relations with the United States despite the bellicose rhetoric of President Trump.

The Trump administration has vowed to take tougher action against Iran for supporting terrorism and announced a three-month review of its policies toward the Tehran regime. But the White House has certified that the Islamic Republic is fulfilling the terms of the nuclear agreement, and Iran for now has avoided escalating a confrontation with Trump.

Special correspondent Mostaghim reported from Tehran and Times staff writer Bengali from Mumbai, India.

shashank.bengali@latimes.com

Follow @SBengali on Twitter for more news from South Asia

