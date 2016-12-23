Malta says 2 hijackers are threatening to blow up Libyan plane with 118 passengers

Malta state TV says two hijackers on a diverted Libyan plane have hand grenades and are threatening to blow up the aircraft .

The Malta airport earlier had said the plane landed at the Mediterranean island and that two hijackers appeared to be on board.

The Malta airport authority said all emergency teams had been dispatched to the site.

Earlier Friday, Malta's prime minister, Joseph Muscat, said in a tweet that there was a “potential hijack situation” involving an internal Libyan flight that was diverted to Malta and that emergency operations are underway at the airport.

Airport officials said the Afriqiyah Airways A320 flight has 118 passengers on board.

UPDATES:

3:50 a.m.: Updated with hijackers’ threat to blow up the plane.

This article was first published at 3:15 a.m.