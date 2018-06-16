South Koreans are left wondering: Are we better off than we were a week ago?

Days after Kim’s improbable meeting with President Trump, a first between a sitting U.S. president and a North Korean head of state, South Korea was still parsing the exact ramifications of the summit. The joint agreement signed with much fanfare included no specific or new commitment for the North to relinquish its nuclear weapons, and Trump almost offhandedly announced that military exercises between the United States and South Korea would end, and that he would like to see the eventual withdrawal of some 28,000 U.S. troops on the peninsula.