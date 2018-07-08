U.S. warships pass near Taiwan in a show of defiance to China

Two U.S. warships passed through the ocean strait separating Taiwan from China, shining new attention on improving Taipei-Washington relations despite Chinese irritation.
The upbeat announcement of the ships’ passage Saturday came from Taipei, rather than Washington, which analysts said was an obvious sign of cooperation between the two governments over the maneuvers.
“It could be to send a signal to outsiders or to Beijing indicating that Taiwan has maintained very close ties with the U.S. military,” said Andrew Yang, former Taiwan defense minister and secretary-general of the Chinese Council of Advanced Policy Studies think tank.
Yang noted that U.S. ships transited the Taiwan Strait a year ago this month, but Taiwan wasn’t immediately aware, Yang said.
Taiwan’s foreign ministry announced that the USS Mustin, a guided missile destroyer, and the USS Benfold, an anti-aircraft destroyer, moved northbound Saturday through the 99-mile-wide strait.
The U.S. Navy’s Indo-Pacific Command operation in Honolulu said Friday the Mustin had passed through the South China Sea just south of the strait but did not mention later movement into the strait on Saturday. It did not mention the Benfold.
The Taiwanese government’s statement on the ships contained just two lines and did not say how Taiwan knew about the ships. It said the foreign ministry “will cooperate with the security departments of other countries.”
It appears the U.S. and Taiwanese militaries did not officially work together on the passages. A Taiwanese defense ministry spokesman said Taiwan picked up the ship movements by radar.
Still, the right to announce the movements is a “privilege” for Taiwan, said Alexander Huang, a strategic studies professor at Tamang University in Taiwan.
The United States has sent ships into the South China Sea at least seven other times under President Trump to show it considers the waterway an international one. China calls 90% of the sea its own and has landfilled a handful of islets for military use. Beijing conducted military drills in the sea earlier this year.
The Benfold, however, visited a port in China two years ago to help build trust between the two militaries. The 22-year-old vessel supports anti-aircraft missiles, and it can do anti-submarine warfare.
Passage of the warships follows a tightening of U.S.-Taiwan bonds over the past half year despite resentment in China. U.S. legislation finalized in March encourages more senior-level U.S.-Taiwan visits, for example, and Washington openly opposes Chinese demands that 44 international airlines quit referring online to Taiwan as a “country.”
U.S. Navy movements in the Taiwan Strait are nothing new, though they are rare. In 2007, a U.S. aircraft carrier sailed through the strait on its way to home port in Japan, a route Washington described then as a safety move due to weather. Even so, China expressed “grave concern” over the passage.
American vessels made their way through the strait in 1996 as Taiwan prepared for its first direct democratic election after a Chinese missile test in the strait. Then-secretary of state Warren Christopher accused China of “intimidation and coercion” against Taiwan. China alleged foreign intervention by Washington in its affairs.
As of early Sunday, China had made no response to the ships’ passage via its flagship state-run media outlets or the foreign ministry in Beijing.
China normally fumes about such ship movements because Washington recognizes Beijing instead of Taipei diplomatically. Beijing sees self-ruled Taiwan as breakaway Chinese territory and resents the United States for maintaining informal relations.
Beijing is likely to protest but in a “pro forma” way as U.S. ship movements off eastern Asia are “becoming regular behavior,” Yang said.
Taiwan, militarily weaker than China and more diplomatically isolated, generally welcomes U.S. support. Some analysts in Taipei, however, say President Donald Trump is using Taiwan as a bargaining chip to pressure China on trade disputes.
China and Taiwan have been separately ruled since the Chinese civil war of the 1940s, when the Nationalists lost and fled to the island. China insists on eventual unification, though today’s democratically elected Taiwan president opposes that aim.
China has flown military aircraft near the island a dozen times since 2015 and passed an aircraft carrier through the ocean strait between them.
Taiwan’s foreign ministry said Saturday after the U.S. ship movement that it would “perfect its responsibilities as a regional player and jointly safeguard regional peace and stability.”