With less than 12 hours to go until the once-improbable meeting with President Trump, North Korea’s autocratic, secretive leader Kim Jong Un took another extraordinary step: He went sightseeing around town.
Kim left his heavily fortified luxury hotel shortly after 9 p.m. Monday, and headed to some of the busiest tourist destinations in downtown Singapore, including the rooftop of the Marina Bay Sands hotel and the Jubilee Bridge.
Surrounded by his entourage, a throng of body guards and Singapore government officials, Kim took in the sights and basked in camera flashes, greeted by a curious and buzzy crowd everywhere he went.
The No. 1 topic at Tuesday’s summit between President Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un will undoubtedly be the reclusive regime’s nuclear weapons.
That’s left analysts worried that North Korea’s terrible history of human rights abuses will be completely sidelined by security concerns.
Tens of thousands of people accused of political crimes are in North Korea’s vast gulag of work camps and prisons, according to Amnesty International. Other human rights groups, such as the Transitional Justice Working Group in Seoul, have documented mass gravesites.
More than 2,000 foreign journalists are packing a downtown Singapore convention center to cover Tuesday’s historic summit between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
The media pack is following the news but it also needs to eat. A few companies are trying to gain publicity with some rather creative flavors.
One company, asked by the local government to help cater the media center, is trying something risky: ice cream with a hint of kimchi.
President Trump turns 72 on Thursday. The Singaporean government gave him a birthday cake while he was visiting Istana, the presidential palace. Vivian Balakrishnan, Singapore’s foreign affairs minister, tweeted the photo.
An estimated 2,500 journalists are expected to cover tomorrow’s unprecedented Singapore summit between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Over the weekend though, two journalists headed in the opposite direction.
A pair of South Korean broadcast journalists were ordered deported from Singapore after they were arrested by local police on Thursday for allegedly trespassing at the North Korean ambassador’s residence here.
News apparently travels slowly in North Korea, one of the world’s most isolated nations.
North Korea’s state-run media early Monday belatedly announced Kim Jong Un’s departure from Pyongyang and arrival in Singapore — half a day earlier — for his summit with President Trump.
The Korean Central News Agency said Kim flew aboard a Chinese jet, not his usual Russian-built aircraft, and would discuss denuclearization and peace on the Korean peninsula when he meets with Trump on Tuesday.
At a bustling shopping mall in downtown Singapore, Kim Jong Un and President Trump were all smiles, shaking hands and posing for photo after photo.
Not quite. The two men were impersonators, plugging a social media app. The line for photos — yours for about $11 — snaked down the length of the mall.
With a former reality star and a little-seen North Korean dictator soon to arrive in town, with hairdos and physiques ripe for parody, the “Kim Jong Um” and the “Ultimate Donald Trump Lookalike” were in hot demand.
Dozens of bodyguards wearing red pins and earpieces stood inside a velvet rope line cordoning off part of the lobby at the luxury hotel.
Police in black berets and riot gear cautioned lookie-loos to back up, then back up again. A hushed silence fell, a single official camera flashed.
Kim Jong Un was in the house.
President Trump pulled out of the Group of 7 joint communique Saturday night because he wanted to avoid a show of weakness before his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, a top White House official said Sunday.
Trump agreed with the language in the communique crafted during the summit in Canada on Friday and Saturday, but took offense at criticism of U.S. tariffs by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at his news conference after Trump departed early.
The president “is not going to let a Canadian prime minister push him around… on the eve of this,” top White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”