Maduro opponents warn of crackdown after armed drone attack in Venezuela

Venezuelan authorities say they've detained six people suspected of using a pair of drones each packed with 2 pounds of explosives to assassinate President Nicolas Maduro.
Interior Minister Nestor Luis Reverol on Sunday described it as a terrorist attack and said more arrests could follow within hours. Two loud explosions sounded on Saturday as Maduro was speaking on national television at a military ceremony. Bodyguards quickly shielded Maduro as troops lined up in the street ran for safety.
Reverol says the explosives on each drone could have affected an area more than 160 feet away. He said security officers disabled one drone that was flying toward the stage where Maduro was standing beside his wife and other high-ranking officials.
Reverol says the second drone crashed into a nearby building and exploded.
Meanwhile, opposition leaders warn that the government might use an apparent assassination attempt as an excuse to crack down on those who legitimately oppose his policies.
Maduro said the "far right" working in coordination with detractors in Miami and Bogota, including Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos, were responsible. Some of the "material authors" of the apparent attack have been detained, he said.
"The investigation will get to the bottom of this," he said, "no matter who falls."
A Colombian official with the president's office described Maduro's accusation that Santos was involved as baseless.
The Broad Front opposition alliance issued a statement accusing the government or leaping to the assumption the explosions were an assassination attempt and of making "irresponsible" accusations without any proof.
"We warn that this confused event could be used as an excuse to repress the constitutional rights of the people to continue protesting for the defense of their rights," the statement said late Saturday.
Venezuela's government routinely accuses opposition activists of plotting to attack and overthrow Maduro, a deeply unpopular leader who was recently elected to a new term in office in a vote decried by dozens of nations. Maduro has steadily moved to concentrate power as the nation reels from a crippling economic crisis.
Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez said the incident took place shortly after 5:30 p.m. Saturday as Maduro was celebrating the National Guard's 81st anniversary. The visibly shaken head of state said he saw a "flying device" that exploded before his eyes. He thought it might be a pyrotechnics display in honor of the event.
Within seconds, Maduro said he heard a second explosion and pandemonium broke out. Bodyguards escorted Maduro from the event and TV footage showed uniformed soldiers in formation quickly scattering from the scene.
On Sunday, President Trump's national security advisor, John Bolton, said on "Fox News Sunday" that he can state "unequivocally" that "there was no U.S. government involvement in this at all."
At one point Saturday, Maduro asked Trump to arrest the "terrorists."
Apparently in response, Bolton said, "If the government of Venezuela has hard information that they want to present to us that would show a potential violation of U.S. criminal law, we'll take a serious look at it."