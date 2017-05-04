PHOTOS: Continued violence against embattled President Nicolas Maduro has left 33 dead in Venezuela

The demonstrators who have flooded Venezuela’s streets in recent weeks to protest the government of embattled President Nicolas Maduro have faced formidable pushback: tear gas, riot shields, armored vehicles.
At least 33 people have been killed and hundreds more injured since the protests began in early April.
The latest clashes came on Wednesday, when opposition marchers lit fires and hurled stones at security forces along Caracas’ main thoroughfare, only to be doused with tear gas.
A demonstrator catches fire after the gas tank of a police motorbike exploded during clashes in a protest against Maduro in Caracas.
Maduro supporters demonstrate Wednesday at the National Electoral Council in Caracas before the official announcement of a decree calling for the rewriting of the constitution.
Venezuela opposition rallied Wednesday with huge street protests against Maduro's plan to rewrite the constitution and accused him of dodging elections to cling to power despite deadly unrest.
An opposition activist clashes with the riot police during a May Day march in Caracas.
An opposition activist takes part in a Caracas march, with a costume labeling Maduro an assassin and dictator.
Venezuelan opposition activists set up barricades during a demonstration in San Cristobal on April 24.
Riot police officers confront opposition activists during a May Day march in Caracas.
A woman is helped during a march in Caracas.
Opposition activists clash with riot police during an April 26 protest in Caracas.
A member of the National Guard cracks down on opposition demonstrators in Caracas.
An opposition demonstrator run over by an armored National Guard vehicle is carried away by fellow demonstrators on Wednesday in Caracas.
An activist with the Venezuelan flag.
Riot police and demonstrators clash in Caracas.
Thousands of Venezuelan opposition activists demonstrate against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas on April 24.