PHOTOS: Continued violence against embattled President Nicolas Maduro has left 33 dead in Venezuela

The demonstrators who have flooded Venezuela’s streets in recent weeks to protest the government of embattled President Nicolas Maduro have faced formidable pushback: tear gas, riot shields, armored vehicles.

At least 33 people have been killed and hundreds more injured since the protests began in early April.

The latest clashes came on Wednesday, when opposition marchers lit fires and hurled stones at security forces along Caracas’ main thoroughfare, only to be doused with tear gas.

(Juan Barreto / AFP/Getty Images)

A demonstrator catches fire after the gas tank of a police motorbike exploded during clashes in a protest against Maduro in Caracas.

(Federico Parra / AFP/Getty Images)

Maduro supporters demonstrate Wednesday at the National Electoral Council in Caracas before the official announcement of a decree calling for the rewriting of the constitution.

(Juan Barreto / AFP/Getty Images)

Venezuela opposition rallied Wednesday with huge street protests against Maduro's plan to rewrite the constitution and accused him of dodging elections to cling to power despite deadly unrest.

(Juan Barreto / AFP/Getty Images)

An opposition activist clashes with the riot police during a May Day march in Caracas.

(Ronaldo Schemidt / AFP/Getty Images)

An opposition activist takes part in a Caracas march, with a costume labeling Maduro an assassin and dictator.

(George Castellanos / AFP/Getty Images)

Venezuelan opposition activists set up barricades during a demonstration in San Cristobal on April 24.

(Juan Barreto / AFP / Getty Images)

Riot police officers confront opposition activists during a May Day march in Caracas.

(Federico Parra / AFP/Getty Images)

A woman is helped during a march in Caracas.

(Federico Parra / AFP/Getty Images)

Opposition activists clash with riot police during an April 26 protest in Caracas.

(CARLOS BECERRA / AFP / Getty Images)

A member of the National Guard cracks down on opposition demonstrators in Caracas.

(Federico Parra / AFP/Getty Images)

An opposition demonstrator run over by an armored National Guard vehicle is carried away by fellow demonstrators on Wednesday in Caracas.

(Ronaldo Schemidt / AFP/Getty Images)

An activist with the Venezuelan flag.

(Ronaldo Schemidt / AFP/Getty Images)

Riot police and demonstrators clash in Caracas.

(Federico Parra / AFP/Getty Images)

Thousands of Venezuelan opposition activists demonstrate against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas on April 24.

