PHOTOS: Continued violence against embattled President Nicolas Maduro has left 33 dead in Venezuela

The demonstrators who have flooded Venezuela’s streets in recent weeks to protest the government of embattled President Nicolas Maduro have faced formidable pushback: tear gas, riot shields, armored vehicles.

At least 33 people have been killed and hundreds more injured since the protests began in early April.

The latest clashes came on Wednesday, when opposition marchers lit fires and hurled stones at security forces along Caracas’ main thoroughfare, only to be doused with tear gas.

Full story »