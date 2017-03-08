American women skip work and take part in rallies on ‘A Day Without a Woman'

Women took a day off work, refrained from shopping and attended rallies across the country Wednesday in a show of economic strength and to bring attention to discrimination they face in the workplace and beyond.

Dubbed “A Day Without a Woman,” the scattered actions were the first attempt by organizers of the demonstrations that brought millions of women into the streets in Washington and around the world on Jan. 21 to pull off another major day of protest in defense of rights that many believe are imperiled under the Trump administration.

Although the full impact of Wednesday’s strike was not immediately clear, a number of schools and businesses said they would either close or give female employees the day off. Organizers urged women who could not afford to skip work to wear the color red, signifying “revolutionary love and sacrifice.”

New York: Layah Shagalow has her picture taken beside a new bronze statue, "Fearless Girl," that stands near Wall Street's famed "Charging Bull" on International Women's Day. Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times

The day of action was timed to coincide with International Women’s Day, a United Nations-designated day marked with strikes and rallies around the world. Organizers also drew inspiration from last month’s “Day Without Immigrants,” which shut down restaurants and grocery stores in major cities such as New York and Los Angeles at a time when President Trump is taking aim at illegal immigration.

School districts including Alexandria City Public Schools in Virginia, Prince George's County Public Schools in Maryland and Chapel Hill-Carrboro Schools in North Carolina, canceled classes Wednesday because of the number of staffers who requested time off.

Philadelphia: Teacher Pia Martin greets students as they arrive to school at the Science Leadership Academy as teachers take part in "A Day Without a Woman" demonstration. Matt Rourke / Associated Press

In Prince George's County, the closures sent many parents scrambling for last-minute child care. Some showed up at school unawares with kids to drop off.

"I am lucky, my boy is big and could be alone, because I needed to get to work," said Alex Martins, a taxi driver who is the sole guardian of his 17-year-old nephew, a senior at Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. High School in Upper Marlboro, Md. "For people with little ones, it was a bad surprise."

District officials in Alexandria tried to alleviate child-care problems by opening city recreation centers to kids getting an unexpected day off. On an unseasonably warm day, students at Patrick Henry Elementary School chased each other, slid down playground slides and played basketball under staff members' watchful eyes, while the classrooms sat empty.

The decision to close schools was “based solely on our ability to provide sufficient staff to cover all our classrooms, and the impact of high staff absenteeism on student safety and delivery of instruction,” the Alexandria superintendent, Alvin L. Crawley, said in a statement posted on the district’s website. “It is not based on a political stance or position.”

Santiago, Chile: Women wear purple ribbons over their mouths during the "Todas en Silencio" demonstration in front of La Moneda presidential palace. Esteban Felix / Associated Press

The municipal court in Providence, R.I., was also closed due to insufficient staff, and city officials warned that residents might experience delays in the delivery of non-emergency services.

In Washington, marchers gathered in a downtown plaza to protest the restoration of a policy requiring that overseas family-planning groups refrain from performing or promoting abortions as a condition for receiving U.S. aid. The color red was much in evidence: hoodies, sweaters, scarves, T-shirts.

Diyarbakir, Turkey: Women flash victory signs during a demonstration as part of International Women's Day. Ilyas Akengin / AFP/Getty Images

"We're very worried about women's healthcare, but also about all kinds of other rights and progress being rolled back," said Michele Cordoba, a marketer from Sherman Oaks who came to Washington on business and stayed for the march.

"We have to make out voices heard!" said her 72-year-old mother, who accompanied her daughter to the protest.

Karachi, Pakistan: A driver with the women-only Paxi Pakistan taxi company sits in one of the firm's "Pink Taxis" during a launching ceremony on International Women's Day. Asif Hassan / AFP/Getty Images

More rallies were planned in Washington, New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Los Angeles and elsewhere across the country.

In Ireland, thousands marched through the capital, Dublin, to protest the country’s restrictive abortion laws, bringing traffic to a standstill. In Spain, women gathered in a Madrid square to protest a culture of “machismo.”

Manila: Filipino women attend a protest rally marking International Women's Day. Mark R. Cristino / European Pressphoto Agency

Women in Poland staged marches across the nation to demand protection from gender-based violence. They were joined in Warsaw by the American actress Jessica Chastain, who was dressed all in black in solidarity with the marchers.

In Germany, the airline Lufthansa had six all-female crews flying from several cities to the capital, Berlin.

The government in Iceland said it would introduce legislation in parliament this month requiring employers with more than 25 employees to prove that they offer equal pay for equal work, regardless of gender, ethnicity, sexuality or nationality.

