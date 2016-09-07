Mexican finance minister who played a key role in Trump visit resigns

Mexico’s finance minister, who urged President Enrique Peña Nieto to invite Donald Trump to a meeting last week that was widely panned as a political disaster, has stepped down.

Peña Nieto said Wednesday that he had accepted Finance Minister Luis Videgaray's resignation. He quickly appointed a replacement Wednesday morning.

One of the president’s closest confidants, Videgaray is believed to have been a leading advocate for the Trump visit.

After the controversial meeting last Wednesday, which led to the Republican presidential candidate and Peña Nieto emerging with competing narratives about whether Mexico would pay for construction of a border wall, Videgaray was one of few public figures who publicly defended the president amid an avalanche of criticism.

While many Mexican leaders, including members of his own party, said Peña Nieto was wrong to extend an invitation to a candidate who has built his campaign in part on criticizing Mexican immigrants and vowing to end trade deals, Videgaray said the meeting was important.

“The president needed to present Trump with the reality of the economy of our two countries,” Videgaray said in an interview with Televisa the day after the visit. “The president made a valiant decision, knowing that there could be political costs but thinking about the future of Mexicans and especially those who work in relation with the United States.”

Videgaray suggested that the invitation to Trump, who has threatened to pull out of the North American Free Trade Agreement, was a signal of stability to the economic markets. That has been a key priority after two ratings agencies lowered their outlooks on Mexico from stable to negative.

Indeed, Peña Nieto spent much of his joint news conference with Trump after their private meeting emphasizing economic ties between the nations.

The finance minister’s departure is another sign of the political toll taken by Trump’s visit.

A survey published by Reforma newspaper found that 85% of those polled thought Peña Nieto’s meeting with Trump a mistake. Nearly two-thirds said the appearance made their opinion of the president go down.

His poll numbers didn’t have much room to fall. A Reforma survey last month showed only about 23% of Mexicans held a favorable opinion of the president. Last week, fliers started circulating on social media calling for a march in mid-September to demand the president step down.

kate.linthicum@latimes.com

Cecilia Sanchez in the Times Mexico City bureau contributed to this report.