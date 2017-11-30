Protesters clash with police in Honduras as presidential vote count drags on

Supporters of Honduran presidential candidate Salvador Nasralla clashed with police in the capital of Tegucigalpa early Thursday after partial vote returns showed incumbent Juan Orlando Hernandez taking a slim lead.

Nasralla, who has seen his initial five-point lead evaporate in recent days, said Wednesday night that he believes the election is being stolen and that he won’t respect official results.

On Monday it had appeared Nasralla, a television personality with no prior political experience, had pulled off a stunning victory, but as the days have dragged on, his lead has melted away.

The county’s electoral tribunal, which administers elections and is allied with the president, has denied that it is manipulating the vote in favor of Hernandez. The electoral court had pledged to release the final results by Wednesday evening. Later, it promised to release them by 3 a.m. Thursday.

By noon local time Thursday, the court’s website reported that 10% of ballots still needed to be counted, and Hernandez was beating Nasralla by 32,284 votes.

A tweet posted by court president David Matamoros blamed the delay on a a computer failure. That tweet was later deleted.

Uncertainty over the vote has fueled tensions in Honduras, where both candidates have declared victory and urged their supporters into the streets. After Nasralla told reporters, "the only one that can defend these votes is the Honduran people," thousands of his backers massed outside of the election court headquarters Wednesday night. Video of the rally showed thick smoke from fires started by protesters and protesters fleeing tear gas sprayed by police officers clad in riot gear.

Many believe it is inevitable that Hernandez will be declared the winner.

That is a dramatic reversal from Monday morning, the day after Hondurans went to the polls. With 58% of the votes counted, Nasralla was beating Hernandez by 5 percentage points, or 93,975 votes.

After that, the court went silent for more than 24 hours, eliciting cries for more transparency from international election monitors. When it resumed releasing new vote tallies Tuesday, the results showed a dramatic shift in favor of the president. Nasralla's lead shrank to 48,388 votes and then 16,679 before he was eclipsed by Hernandez.

Nasralla’s Alliance Against Dictatorship coalition, as well as another political party whose candidate was in third place, say vote tallies provided to the parties at each polling place after the vote show Nasralla is the clear victor. Representatives of the National Party say their analysis of those tallies shows Hernandez winning.

Former President Manuel Zelaya, who was ousted in a 2009 coup supported by Hernandez, and whose Libre party is part of Nasralla's coalition, called for observers from the Organization of American States and European Union to organize a public count of ballots.

Zelaya was ousted in a coup orchestrated by Hernandez's National party in part because he was accused of plotting to violate the constitution by seeking reelection. Hernandez, who was elected president in 2013, announced his own campaign for reelection after several Supreme Court judges allied with his party voted to overturn the constitutional ban limiting presidents to one term.

Despite being dogged by accusations of corruption, Hernandez has been popular with U.S. officials for his cooperation with their efforts to reduce northward migration and violence in Honduras.

In a statement released Wednesday, the U.S. State Department said, “[I]t is critical that Honduran election authorities be able to work in a free and transparent manner, without interference.” The statement also urged all candidates to respect the results once they are announced.

President Trump has not named a U.S. ambassador to Honduras since former Ambassador James D. Nealon left his post in July to join the Department of Homeland Security.

The contested race has drawn calls for greater transparency from around the globe.

A coalition of U.S.-based faith, labor and immigrant-rights groups signed a letter Wednesday calling on the U.S. government and the Organization of American States "to insist upon full transparency in the vote count and a review of the electoral process to ensure that the elections were free and fair and represent the will of the Honduran people."

Elections in Honduras are frequently fraught with problems, said Rosemary Joyce, an anthropology professor at UC Berkeley who writes a blog called Honduras Culture and Politics. In the past, election officials have declared winners well before all of the votes have actually been counted, instead predicting who will win based on early returns.

The 2013 presidential election that brought Hernandez to power was plagued with allegations of fraud, vote-buying and other irregularities, she said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

