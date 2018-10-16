Another large caravan of Central American immigrants is headed north. Trump says he will cut off aid if they're not stopped

President Trump on Tuesday offered a fresh threat to cut off aid to Honduras if a large caravan of migrants continues heading toward the United States.
"The United States has strongly informed the President of Honduras that if the large Caravan of people heading to the U.S. is not stopped and brought back to Honduras, no more money or aid will be given to Honduras, effective immediately!" Trump said on Twitter.
The group has swollen in size since leaving San Pedro Sula, one of the world's most dangerous cities, on Friday. Its travels were prominently covered Tuesday morning on "Fox & Friends," a program that Trump regularly views. According to the Fox News report, the number of people in the caravan doubled in recent days to 3,000.
Trump threatened in April to withdraw aid from Honduras and other countries that allowed passage for a similar caravan that originated in the Central American country. That caravan dissipated as it approached the U.S. border.
The latest caravan was launched a day after Vice President Mike Pence urged the presidents of Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala to persuade their citizens not to enter the United States illegally.
"To the people of Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador: You are our neighbors," Pence said at a regional security event in Washington. "We want you and your nations to prosper. If you want to come to the United States, come legally or don't come at all."