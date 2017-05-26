23 killed in attack on bus carrying Coptic Christians in Egypt

A bus carrying Coptic Christians to a monastery south of the capital was targeted in a bloody attack Friday, killing more than 23 people, officials said.

Egyptian state television reported that 23 were killed and 25 wounded in the attack in Minya, a Christian enclave 138 miles south of Cairo.

Human rights groups were reporting an even higher death toll.

“Militants attacked a bus and a car -- they shot them, 28 persons were killed at least,” said Ishak Ibrahim, a researcher at the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights, a Cairo-based think tank, adding that the victims included women and children.

“They are still counting the number of victims. The militants targeted Coptic Christians who were driving to a monastery. Some went to work, some went to visit.”

Christians make up about a tenth of Egypt’s population of 92 million. As Islamic State’s influence has expanded in Egypt, Minya -- home to the country’s largest Coptic Christian community -- has been a flashpoint in recent months for attacks by Muslim extremists against Coptic Christians.

After twin suicide bombings by Islamic State militants killed 47 worshipers at Coptic churches in the northern cities of Alexandria and Tanta on Palm Sunday, Minya’s Coptic bishop announced that they would curtail Easter celebrations to avoid further violence. Before Christmas, a bombing at a chapel beside St. Marks’ Coptic cathedral in Cairo had killed 29 churchgoers, marking the start of an Islamic State campaign against Christians in Egypt. They have since been displaced from their homes in the Sinai’s Ismalia and harassed in Minya, their houses burned.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi announced a three-month state of emergency after the Palm Sunday bombings in an effort to reassure the country – and Coptic allies – that terrorists would be rooted out and quickly prosecuted. Easter passed without bloodshed. Pope Francis visited soon after, appearing with the Grand Imam at Al Azhar University, the seat of Sunni Muslim learning, to urge an end to the violence.

But many remained skeptical that even Sisi, a former general, could stop Islamic State’s advance from strongholds in the northern Sinai toward the capital.

Ibrahim said no group had claimed responsibility for Friday’s attack, and it was not clear whether any suspects had been detained. He said victims were taken to local hospitals, and the community was shaken.

“It’s indicative of the situation of Coptics now, after the increase in terrorist action against them. This is just 40 days after the bombing of churches in Tanta and Alexandria. Although the government applied the emergency law, terrorists succeeded again to target Coptics and kill them,” Ibrahim said.

He said Sisi’s administration must do more to protect Coptic Christians against Muslim extremists.

“They need to impose security against terrorist action, a short-term and long-term plan to address the atmosphere and the problem that created the sectarian incidents that target Christians,” Ibrahim said. “They need to take serious steps to deal with the culture and social problems, to send a message that the state protects all of the citizens and applies the law to achieve equality between all Egyptians.”

Molly Hennessy-Fiske reported from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Omar Medhat reported from Cairo.

ALSO

Suicide bomber's father arrested in widening Manchester terrorism investigation

Pentagon investigation into deadly airstrike in Mosul says U.S. bomb ignited Islamic State explosives

Death by stoning: Battered Syrian city offers a window into life under the thumb of Islamic State militants