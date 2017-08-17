79-year-old Iranian opposition leader is hospitalized after beginning hunger strike

One of Iran’s leading opposition politicians was hospitalized Thursday, hours after beginning a hunger strike to protest his prolonged house arrest.

Mehdi Karroubi, a 79-year-old who suffers from heart disease and was recently outfitted with a pacemaker, had stopped eating in a bid to force authorities to remove intelligence agents and security cameras posted in his home, and to set a date for him to stand trial, his son said.

Karroubi was taken to Shahid Rajaie Hospital in northern Tehran early Thursday due to high blood pressure but was continuing his hunger strike, according to the Saham news agency, which is close to the Karroubi family.

The move intensified pressure against Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, who has frustrated his supporters by failing to enact many of the reforms he promised, including the release of Karroubi and two other opposition leaders.

During his reelection campaign this year, Rouhani supporters wore green armbands to rallies and demanded the release of Karroubi, former Prime Minister Mir-Hossein Mousavi and his wife, Zahra Rahnavard — leaders of the so-called Green Movement.

Karroubi and Mousavi are reformists who ran unsuccessfully for president in 2009 against incumbent Mahmoud Ahmadinejad in a disputed election that was followed by widespread protests. Two years later, in the wake of the Arab Spring unrest elsewhere in the Arab world, they were placed under house arrest, where they have been held without charges.

Rouhani’s failure to secure the opposition leaders’ release underscores his limited powers despite winning two national elections. Many of the president’s reform-minded supporters have grown disillusioned after he named an all-male Cabinet, believing he is being outmaneuvered by the hard-line clerics and security officials who guide Iran’s theocracy.

This February, three months before the election, the country’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, rejected calls for “national reconciliation,” indicating that the Green Movement leaders would remain under arrest.

Ali Motahari, the deputy speaker of Iran’s Parliament, wrote on Instagram that Karroubi’s hunger strike “should be a warning to those who insist on the continuation of his house arrest.”

People close to Karroubi’s family said he was receiving nutrients via intravenous drip while in hospital bed. But they worried that complications from hypertension and heart disease could endanger his life.

“If he passes away, Rouhani’s supporters will withdraw their support,” said Siavash Ramesh, an outspoken political activist. “They will be convinced that Rouhani and his gang are a bunch of liars who bagged votes and did nothing for those under house arrest.”

Special correspondent Mostaghim reported from Tehran, and Times staff writer Bengali from Mumbai, India.

shashank.bengali@latimes.com

Twitter: @SBengali