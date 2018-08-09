Israel launches scores of airstrikes as Gaza fire persists, escalates

Hamas, the Islamist militia that controls the Gaza Strip, launched at least 180 rockets on Wednesday and Thursday across the border into Israel, which retaliated with airstrikes against 150 sites within the Palestinian territory.
Israel intercepted over 30 rockets, but a house and several other sites in and around the cities of Sderot and Beer Sheba, in Israel’s south, were hit, according to the Israeli army.
In Gaza, authorities reported that three people were killed, including Enas Khamash, 23, who was pregnant and her 18-month-old daughter, Bayan. Ali Alrandur, 30, the son of a Hamas commander, was reportedly seriously injured. Six others were also wounded in the strikes.
Ten injured Israelis were taken to hospital for treatment, including one woman who was seriously wounded.
Israel considers Thursday’s rocket launches towards Beer Sheva, the capital of Israel’s south, where air raid sirens had not been heard since the 2014 Gaza War, a significant escalation.
Tensions between Israel and Gaza have been on high since the Trump administration announced in December that it was moving the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Palestinians claim Eastern Jerusalem as the capital of a future state, but Israel claims the city in its entirety as its capital.
Gazans began weekly protests along the border in late March, demanding a right to return to their ancestral homes in Israel. Palestinian authorities there say that Israel has killed 155 Palestinians in strikes to contain the protests. On the Israeli side, one soldier was killed.
The latest round of violence started amid intense anticipation of a reported cease-fire agreement between Hamas and Israel. On Thursday at noon Hamas unilaterally announced a truce in a statement that read “This round of fighting is over; maintaining peace depends on Israel.”
But immediately thereafter and up until 4 p.m., rockets continued to be launched.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened a meeting with his defense minister and army chief of staff ahead of a security cabinet meeting on Gaza, scheduled for the evening.
"We don't see the end of the escalation. We are closing in on operation in Gaza," a senior Israeli army official said in a briefing for Israeli media, hinting at a possible war in the offing and the possibility of evacuating Israeli civilians if the conflict escalates.
