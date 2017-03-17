U.S. military denies airstrike hit mosque in Syria, following reports of dozens killed

The U.S. military conducted an airstrike on a building in northern Syria targeting Al Qaeda militants and is investigating reports that civilians were killed or injured in a nearby mosque.

U.S. Central Command, which oversees military operations in the Middle East, said in a statement late Thursday that the bombing raid hit a “meeting location” in Syria’s Idlib province and left “several terrorists” dead.

Col. John Thomas, spokesman for the command, said the airstrike destroyed a building located about 50 feet from the mosque. Aerial photos, however, showed the mosque was still standing.

The military is investigating whether there's evidence that civilians were killed or injured as a result of the blast.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a British-based monitoring group with a network of activists in Syria, reported earlier that an airstrike hit the mosque in Al Jinah village and at least 42 people were killed.The group did not specify who launched the air attack.

“Some people [are] in critical situation and others are still missing,” the group’s report said, adding that the “search for missing, dead bodies and survivors under the rubble of the destruction caused by the bombing is still taking place.”

Al Jazeera news agency reported the strike occurred during “evening prayer so the mosque was full of worshipers, with local activists saying up to 300 people were inside at the time.”

Syrian Civil Defense, a volunteer rescue group better known as the White Helmets, shared a video of searching for survivors in the rubble and injured people being loaded into ambulances.

The incident is the latest example of the gulf in reporting that exists between the Pentagon and human rights and humanitarian aid groups on deadly airstrikes.

Obtaining accurate independent figures is difficult because of the challenges of reporting in the multi-sided Syrian civil war.

The U.S. estimates that at least 220 civilians have been killed in the airstrikes launched by the U.S. and its allies in Iraq and Syria since the air war began in mid-2014.

Monitoring groups say that number vastly underestimates the thousands of casualties that have occurred from errant bombs or poor targeting.

The U.S.-led coalition, Russia and Syria's government all conduct daily airstrikes against various militant groups in the country.

Syria's civil war has left hundreds of thousands of civilians, military and insurgents dead since 2011.

