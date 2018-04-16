Trial opens for American pastor charged with terrorism and spying in Turkey

Turkey has asked the United States to extradite Gulen, who has lived in Pennsylvania for nearly two decades, so that he can face charges of directing the 2016 coup attempt. The Department of Justice has said U.S. courts need to first approve the extradition, and Ankara has failed to so far to provide compelling evidence the aging cleric was involved and that he would receive a fair trial in Turkey if he was sent there. In September, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Gulen could be exchanged for Brunson.